2026 NCAA Tournament: Charles Barkley delivers brutal Kentucky prediction

The 2026 NCAA Tournament has begun. And with it the chance to change perceptions. About seasons. About players. And about coaches. Kentucky knows it all too well.

The Wildcats haven’t had the kind of season they hoped for when they assembled one of the most expensive rosters in the sport. In Year 2, coach Mark Pope is beginning to feel some pressure.

Such is life in the Bluegrass State. Someone, though, is not bullish on Kentucky’s chances.

“I got some bad news for you, Jamal,” analyst Charles Barkley said to former Kentucky star Jamal Mashburn on a pregame segment on truTV on Tuesday night. “If y’all can make it to the second weekend, that would be a great season.”

Barkley then went on to underscore that he has ultimate respect for Kentucky. Playing at Auburn, he had his fair share of encounters with the Big Blue Nation.

“No. 1, it’s always an honor and a privilege to play at Rupp Arena when I was there,” Barkley said. “Anytime I get to go to Lexington, it’s an honor and a privilege. You know Big Blue Nation, they’re awesome.”

That said, Barkley had that bad news for Kentucky fans. He just doesn’t see a scenario where these Wildcats are threatening to cut down nets.

“I don’t see Kentucky making a deep run,” Barkley said. “I would love to see — Kentucky, man. They’ve probably got the best fanbase. They’re like the Steelers and the Packers. Their fans travel like pack rats. The Big Blue Nation is going to have some fans. But if they could get to the second weekend, that would be a great season. Because they’ve been inconsistent all season.”

Kentucky’s road will be tough. Starting as a No. 7 seed, the Wilcats will first take on a dangerous Santa Clara team on Friday afternoon.

Then the road includes a potential game against Iowa State for a trip to the Sweet 16. Survive that and the likes of 3-seed Virginia and 6-seed Tennessee, as well as 1-seed Michigan, 4-seed Alabama and 5-seed Texas Tech all lurk as possible matchups.

The Wildcats will get underway Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET. The game against the Broncos will be broadcast on CBS.