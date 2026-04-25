2026 NFL Draft: ESPN releases Day 3 mock draft, predictions for first 10 picks

With the NFL Draft heading into Day 3, it’s time for Jordan Reid’s mock draft for Round 4. The ESPN analyst provided his picks for the first 10 selections on Saturday.

This is where the draft really gets nitty, gritty. Make these picks count and you can get a steal in Rounds 4-7, making a huge difference down the line.

Teams also have to be smart when it comes to developmental prospects too! So let’s break down Reid’s mock draft predictions for Round 4.

The Bills add another weapon to kick off Round 4 (in this mock anyway) on Saturday. Bell originally began his career at Wisconsin for three seasons before transferring and excelling at UConn.

Last season, Bell had 101 catches for 1,278 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12.7 yards per catch. Overall, Bell finished his collegiate career with 220 catches, 2,893 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13.2 yards per catch.

102. Las Vegas Raiders: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

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Vegas had the biggest pick of the draft with Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall. But there’s still more work to do!

Reid’s mock goes defense out of Norman for this pick. Halton logged 84 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 2 two pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and a touchdown in his career.

103. New York Jets: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

Ramsey played for both UCLA and USC in his career, seeing the bulk of his production at the latter. The Jets have had a solid weekend so far, so this mock draft adds to it.

Ramsey finished his just 27 tackles last year in nine games. But he has 133 in his career, along with 9.5 for loss, two sacks, an interception and 11 pass deflections.

Josephs heads to the Cardinals in this mock draft as Arizona adds to the defense. That was originally the thought in the first round, but the Cardinals went flashy with RB Jeremiyah Love, one of the best overall players in the draft.

Josephs logged 33 tackles last year, to go along with six for loss and four sacks. He also had three pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and a touchdown.

105. Los Angeles Chargers: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

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McCoy was expected to be a first or second round pick this year, but perhaps medical concerns pushed him to Day 3. Reid has him as one of the first 10 picks in his Round 4 mock draft, going out to LA.

McCoy did not play last season due to injury, but had 44 tackles and four interceptions in 2024. After coming over from Oregon State, McCoy certainly made a leap before the injury.

Scott was a standout at Miami last season after transferring in from Auburn. The Texans grab him in this mock draft to add to their elite defense.

In 2025, Scott had 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks. He logged two interceptions, which were both pick-sixes by the way.

107. San Francisco 49ers: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

This right about where Farmer was expected to go in the draft. The 49ers can use him in a developmental way and potentially a future starter.

This mock draft takes a swing for Farmer though, as his strength is run blocking. The pass protection needs a little work.

Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis. (Melina Myers-Imagn Images)

Louis was a four-year man at Pitt and broke out in 2024. This mock draft adds him to a great Denver defense this season.

Louis played in 11 games las season and had 81 tackles, three sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. Not to mention two picks. Louis logged a career high 101 tackles, 15.5 for loss, seven sacks and four interceptions in 2024. Oh yeah, he’s a hybrid linebacker/safety!

Another Lance from North Dakota State. This mock draft has him in the fourth round after coming off a solid 2025 season.

If anybody can develop him, and if anyone can get Lance the ball, it’s the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Lance finished 2025 with 51 catches for 1,079 yards, eight touchdowns and 21.2 yards per catch.

Back to back wide receivers in this mock draft for Reid. Cincinnati adds to the WR corps in the fourth round with their selection of Burks.

After three years at Purdue, where he was productive in 2023, Burks added to it with a career year in 2025 at OU. He had 57 catches for 620 yards, four touchdowns and 10.9 yards per catch. Burks had 14 career touchdowns.