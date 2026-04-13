4-star QB Andre Adams to commit live with Rivals tomorrow

The next big quarterback recruiting domino is set to drop tomorrow.

Nashville Antoich four-star quarterback Andre Adams has been working towards an April decision for a while now. After pushing things back a few days, he’ll announce his commitment tomorrow live on the Rivals YouTube channel at 1 p.m. ET.

Adams will choose between four schools: Colorado, Florida State, Kentucky and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-1 passer is the No. 165 overall prospect and No. 15 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 7 player in Tennessee.

“I want to be somewhere honest,” Adams told Rivals in January. “Somewhere I feel like I belong. I’m a big relationships guy. How coaches talk to me, how honest they are, and how they treat me really matters. I want to be around people who are going to develop me as a man and as a quarterback.

…My main goal is to play in the NFL. I want to be in a place that’s going to help me get there.”

Across 33 games in his prep career, Adams has thrown for over 7,500 yards and 71 touchdowns while also rushing for more than 2,300 yards and another 35 scores. He already holds a bulk of the Antoich school records and was a First Team All-State selection last fall.

Adams is coming off his latest round of spring visits, where he got one more look at most of his top contenders. According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, there is a team trending right now for Adams ahead of his decision on Tuesday. More on the blue-chipper here.