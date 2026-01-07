Alabama transfer offensive lineman Olaus Alinen is committing to Kentucky, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He just finished up his redshirt sophomore season.

Alinen played high school football at The Loomis Chaffee School (Windsor, CT), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 168 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Alinen was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 1198 overall recruit and the No. 82 overall offensive lineman available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Former Florida cornerback Aaron Gates committed to Kentucky out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He stays in the SEC.

In his third season of collegiate football, Gates played in just four games before suffering a season-ending injury in Florida‘s 26-7 loss to No. 4 Miami on Sept. 20. In those four games, the Moreland, GA native recorded four tackles.

Gates redshirted after playing in just four games as a freshman in 2023 and enjoyed the best season of his career (so far) in 2024. That season, he played in nine games and recorded 27 tackles, four TFL, three pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Prior to enrolling at Florida, Gates was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 369 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 33-ranked safety in his class and the No. 35 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Trinity Christian School.