Arkansas transfer freshman linebacker Tavion Wallace has committed to Kentucky via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

Wallace’s older brother, Trevin Wallace, played three seasons at Kentucky (2021-2023) and was selected with the No. 72 overall pick in the Third Round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

As a freshman, Wallace played in nine games for Arkansas and recorded two tackles.

Prior to enrolling at Arkansas, Wallace was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 231 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 23-ranked LB in his class and the No. 30 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Appling County.

Tavion Wallace marks Will Stein’s first transfer addition at Kentucky

The Jesup, GA native is the first addition out of the Transfer Portal for Kentucky and newly hired head coach Will Stein. Stein, who remains pulling double duty as Oregon‘s offensive coordinator with the Ducks in the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff, explained his recruiting philosophy at his introductory press conference.

“Guys still want to be recruited old school,” Stein said. “You have to know mom, grandma, aunt, coach. Have you to be completely entrenched in these people’s lives. When you can do that, you don’t always have to be the highest bidder. If the first conversation is about money, probably not the place for you. Not because lack of it. We have plenty of that here.”

“I talked to about 10,000 people at the basketball game, all willing and supportive of the program. I know we have that. But that can’t be the first thing you talk about. I want guys that love football, that want to compete every single day, be the best version of themselves and win.”

Wallace originally committed to the ‘Hogs over programs such as Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Michigan, and his new school Kentucky. He was On3’s No. 288 ranked player in the portal.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.