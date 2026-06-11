CBS Sports breaks down SEC into way-too-early tiers for 2026-27 college basketball season

The SEC is once again destined to be one of the deepest conferences in the sport of college basketball this season.

Along with boasting four teams from the top-10 of Andy Katz‘s way-too-early college basketball rankings (No. 1 Florida, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 8 Texas, and No. 9 Vanderbilt), teams such as Kentucky, Alabama, and Arkansas are all also destined for big-time campaigns.

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Months away from tip-off for the 2026-27 season, CBS Sports broke down the conference into way-too-early tiers. These tiers include National Champions contenders, Top-25 caliber programs, Tournament teams, Bubble teams, and basement dwellers. The full list is below.

Tier 1: National Championship contenders

Projected Starting Lineup: PG Boogie Fland, SG Denzel Aberdeen, SF Thomas Haugh, PF Alex Condon, C Rueben Chinyelu

If Denzel Aberdeen is indeed ruled eligible for the 2026-27 season, the Gators’ starting lineup will consist of four players from their 2025 National Championship team. Florida won big in the stay-or-go window, retaining all three of their potential NBA Draft picks (Haugh, Condon, and Chinyelu). Following a disappointing loss in the Round of 32 last season, the Gators have a massive chip on their shoulders heading into the season.

Projected Starting Lineup: PG Isaiah Johnson, SG Austin Goosby, SF Elyjah Freeman, PF David Punch, C Matas Vokietaitis

Texas enjoyed a strong offseason in the Transfer Portal under Sean Miller, hauling in star players such as David Punch (No. 11 ranked transfer) and Isaiah Johnson (No. 13 ranked transfer) to pair with returning star big man Matas Vokietaitis. The Longhorns made a surprise run to the Sweet Sixteen last season and will look to parlay that into a deeper run into next season’s NCAA Tournament.

Tier 2: Top-25 caliber

Projected Starting Lineup: PG Aden Holloway*, SG Amari Allen, SF London Jemison, PF Drew Fielder, C Brandon Garrison

Alabama is coming off its fifth Sweet Sixteen appearance in the past six seasons under head coach Nate Oats. Although the Crimson Tide lost superstar guard Labaron Philon to the NBA Draft, they return SEC Player of the Year candidate Amari Allen. The Tide are looking to finally break through that glass ceiling and make an appearance in the National Championship Game for the first time in program history.

Projected Starting Lineup: PG Jeremiah Wilkinson, SG Jordan Smith, SF Billy Richmond III, PF Miikka Muurinen, C Cooper Bowser

Fresh off its first SEC Tournament Championship since 2000, Arkansas and John Calipari are eyeing an even deeper run into the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks have been eliminated in the Sweet Sixteen in both of Calipari’s two seasons in Fayetteville. With star freshmen Jordan Smith and Miikka Muurinen, along with returning forward Billy Richmond III, leading the way, Arkansas looks to make a run to the Final Four for the first time since 1995.

Projected Starting Lineup: PG Zoom Diallo, SG Alex Wilkins, SF Kam Williams, PF Milan Momcilovic, C Malachi Moreno

Kentucky was one of the late winners of the offseason, as it hauled in On3’s No. 3 ranked transfer in Iowa State‘s Milan Momcilovic. Along with the addition of Momcilovic, Mark Pope and the Wildcats returned Malachi Moreno from NBA Draft consideration and hauled in Second Team All-SoCon selection Alex Wilkins. Following a disappointing season in which Kentucky was eliminated in the Round of 32, the ‘Cats are seeking a return to the second weekend in the NCAA Tournament.

Projected Starting Lineup: PG Tyler Tanner, SG Ace Glass, SF Sebastian Williams-Adams, PF Bangot Dak, C Berke Buyuktuncel

Vanderbilt advanced to the Round of 32 last season for the first time since 2017, and returns All-SEC First Team guard Tyler Tanner. The Commodores hauled in four other transfers to round out their starting lineup, and will look to compile back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2010-11/2011-12. Tanner will be one of the favorites to win SEC Player of the Year next season.

Projected Starting Lineup: PG Terrence Hill Jr., SG Dai Dai Ames, SF Juke Harris, PF Jalen Haralson, C Miles Rubin

Heading into year 12 of the Rick Barnes era in Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers might have their best roster ever. They were one of the biggest winners of the offseason, hauling in their entire starting lineup through the Transfer Portal. This includes Juke Harris (No. 4 ranked transfer), Terrence Hill Jr. (No. 24 ranked transfer), and Jalen Haralson (No. 39 ranked transfer). Tennessee is seeking its first-ever Final Four appearance following three consecutive Elite Eight losses.

Projected Starting Lineup: PG Jason Crowe Jr., SG Jamier Jones, SF Trent Pierce, PF Bryson Tiller, C Jaylen Carey

Although Missouri won 20-plus games for the third time in four seasons under head coach Dennis Gates, it didn’t quite result in NCAA Tournament success. The Tigers were ousted in the First Round, and haven’t advanced to the second weekend of the Tournament since 2009. Missouri was able to haul in five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr., however, with all eyes on a return to national relevance on the back of one of the most exciting players in the country.

Projected Starting Lineup: PG Yam Madar*, SG Abdi Bashir Jr., SF Saliou Niang, PF Brice Dessert, C Michael Ruzic

Will Wade‘s first roster in his second stint at LSU is a bit of a Frankenstein, with players all over the world, sport of college basketball, and sport of professional basketball converging in Baton Rouge. If LSU can get through all the red tape and have its best players available, the Tigers should be much better than they were under former head coach Matt McMahon. Under McMahon (2022-26), LSU went just 60-70 with no NCAA Tournament appearances.

Projected Starting Lineup: PG PJ Haggerty, SG Jalen Reece, SF Bryson Warren, PF Mackenzie Mgbako, C Cade Phillips

Finally, Texas A&M rounds out the SEC’s top-25 caliber programs. Year one under head coach Bucky McMillan was a resounding success, as the Aggies compiled a 22-12 record and advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. After bringing in some solid pieces out of the Portal in Kansas State transfer PJ Haggerty (On3’s No. 7 ranked transfer), the Aggies have all eyes on advancing to the second weekend of the Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Tier 3: NCAA Tournament teams

11. Auburn Tigers

12. Georgia Bulldogs

Tier 4: On the NCAA Tournament bubble

13. Oklahoma Sooners

Tier 5: In the basement

14. Mississippi State Bulldogs

15. Ole Miss Rebels

16. South Carolina Gamecocks