Colin Cowherd hints at Billy Donovan's next move: 'Keep your eye on Kentucky'

After Billy Donovan stepped away from the Chicago Bulls following six years as the head coach, everyone is wondering what the Hall of Fame coach’s next step will be. FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd threw out an interesting possibility, though he did not elaborate much.

Could Donovan be enticed by a move back to the college ranks? Perhaps.

“Keep your eye on Kentucky basketball,” Cowherd said on The Herd. “I’m just saying.”

His co-host, Jason McIntyre, seemed taken aback by a bit. He fumbled around, mentioning something brief about current Kentucky head coach Mark Pope before questioning why Billy Donovan gets as much hype as he does given his two national titles at Florida came about 20 years ago. Cowherd cut back in.

“First of all, college coaching is getting older,” Cowherd pointed out. “Why? It’s all administrative now. You don’t have to go to the AAU tournaments. So college, if he goes to a college program it’s built for old guys. (Rick) Pitino‘s crushing, (Tom) Izzo‘s crushing. All these old guys are crushing in college basketball because they can write checks and don’t have to be at high school and AAU gyms.”

Could that tickle Billy Donovan’s fancy and make him think long and hard about a return to college? He was reportedly one of the top potential options for North Carolina this cycle, but the Tar Heels moved on Michael Malone before Donovan stepped away in Chicago.

The Kentucky job isn’t currently open, so presumably Cowherd was hinting at Billy Donovan getting a look at it next year, should Pope end up on the outs.

Regardless, Cowherd didn’t seem to think college was in the cards for Donovan, despite floating the Kentucky idea. He explained.

“The second thing is this dude is hyper-competitive,” Cowherd said. “He’s in unbelievable shape. I think he’s going to stay in the NBA, and I think people are out of their mind if they don’t consider hiring Billy Donovan. I would hire Billy Donovan tomorrow, and I’m not saying Orlando’s going to fire their coach, but there’s about 19 different rumors on the Internet that somebody inside the building, one of the star players, we can figure that out, doesn’t love the coach.

“I don’t like to see anybody get fired, but I was told by two Eastern Conference sources last week, I put it on Twitter, I said, ‘Why is Billy Donovan going to stay in Chicago even if they nail their picks? It’s a three-year play. Orlando is ready to win now. Orlando has got dudes.'”