College Basketball Rankings: CBS releases new Top 25 and 1 after recent Gonzaga defection

This time of the offseason typically doesn’t introduce too many variables that would shake up the pecking order in the college basketball rankings, with the NBA Draft in the rearview mirror and most college rosters already set. But, as Gonzaga found out the hard way, that’s not always a firm rule.

The Bulldogs recently lost projected starting point guard Mario Saint-Supery to the EuroLeague in Spain. That caused a shakeup of the CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 this offseason.

So what do the updated rankings look like? Well, there’s been turnover in the top 10 as a result. Let’s check it out below.

The champs two years ago are back at it again, claiming the top spot in the college basketball rankings at CBS Sports after returning some key players. Thomas Haugh is back, as is Alex Condon. The latest news for the program was center Rueben Chinyelu also returning after testing the NBA Draft waters.

That gives Florida four of five starters back from a team that was a No. 1 seed this season. The top bench scorers have also returned, making the Gators a formidable group entering next season.

Like Florida, Duke is getting a healthy chunk of its roster back, though Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans have moved on to the NBA. Still, the return of Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba gives the Blue Devils a strong core to work with.

Add elite Wisconsin scorer John Blackwell and Duke once again has the goods to get it done. Cameron Williams is one of the top incoming prospects in the country.

Illinois returns virtually its entire frontcourt, which was a pretty good outfit during the 2025-26 college basketball season. The Ivisics are one of the better duos in the country, and Andrej Stojakovic is also back after testing the NBA Draft waters.

Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks should help replace the loss of Keaton Wagler, while recruit Quentin Coleman is considered one of the nation’s best. This is a strong overall group returning and that’s reflected in the latest college basketball rankings.

UConn might have found itself higher up these rankings if not for an unfortunate injury. Star guard Solo Ball will miss the 2026-27 college basketball season while recovering from a wrist injury.

Still, UConn has the pieces to replace veterans Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. effectively. Nikolas Khamenia from Duke was a top transfer portal get, as was Seton Hall’s Najai Hines. And Dan Hurley has proven time and again he knows how to produce a winning roster.

Sean Miller very quietly molded Texas into an NCAA Tournament contender in 2025-26, sneaking in as one of the last teams in the Big Dance but then doing some real damage. Big man Matas Vokietaitis is back, helping to anchor the frontcourt. The recent reclassification of five-star prospect Marcus Spears Jr. was also a major factor in Texas continuing to climb these college basketball rankings.

A trio of terrific transfers should help bolster the lineup elsewhere: Colorado‘s Isaiah Johnson (16.9 PPG), TCU‘s David Punch (14.1 PPG) and Auburn‘s Elyjah Freeman (9.2 PPG). The Miller era is truly off and running in Austin.

Point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is back and that’s where the conversation starts with this college basketball top 25 mainstay. The Spartans are always competitive under Tom Izzo and thus ranked high in the college basketball rankings.

More than many other teams in this list, Michigan State will be relying on a homegrown group of guys to take the next step. There are a bunch of returning pieces — not that there aren’t some talented new recruits, too — and that usually bodes well for an Izzo squad.

Arizona took a bit of a hit after big man Koa Peat opted to enter the NBA Draft. The Wildcats should be quite good on the perimeter, but more answers are needed on the interior following Peat’s departure.

Derek Dixon transfers in from North Carolina, while Ivan Kharchenkov returns after averaging 10.2 PPG. Big man Montiejus Krivas is back as well. Can newcomers Caleb Holt and Cameron Holmes make an immediate impact?

Michigan’s offseason got a whole lot more complicated when Dusty May bolted for the NBA. But new coach Mike Boyton Jr. has done a nice job retaining the returning pieces. Replacing the frontcourt led by Aday Mara and Morez Johnson won’t be easy, but the Wolverines have snagged a trio of transfers there.

Meanwhile, point guard Elliott Cadeau and budding star Trey McKenney are both back. The questions are all about the coaching. May had proven he could build a winner. Does Boynton have the right combination of returning talent and portal stars to do the same?

The Cavaliers were a thoroughly pleasant surprise in 2025-26, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament and winning 30 games. The core of the team will be back next season, too, earning the team a top 10 place in the college basketball rankings.

Virginia returns Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude. That’s five of the team’s top 10 scorers from a year ago. So there’s a lot of continuity to work with and build around going into next season.

John Calipari is a perennial top 10 type coach, and he has the pieces at Arkansas to make another deep NCAA Tournament run in 2026-27 despite losing star Darius Acuff. That says a lot about his ability to attract top-notch talent.

The return of Billy Richmond was massive for the team — and last-minute, at that. He will be joined by a slew of excellent players, including Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson and top recruits Jordan Smith Jr., JJ Andrews and Miikka Muurinen. It may take a little time to gel, but this has the look of an elite squad.

Rest of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1