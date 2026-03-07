A controversial no-call in the regular-season finale between Florida and Kentucky put the Wildcats in a bad spot as they were trying to execute a late-game turnaround. Officials appeared to miss an out-of-bounds call on the Gators with 27 seconds left to play.

Kentucky trailed 80-75 and was looking to apply some defensive pressure to Florida. After Otega Oweh made a pair of free throws, Florida went to in-bound the ball.

A pass toward Gators guard Urban Klavzar was intercepted by Kentucky’s Collin Chandler. But as he tried to secure the ball, Klavzar wrestled control and threw it to teammate Boogie Fland.

It was a superb save. With one problem: Klavzar’s right foot was clearly on the out-of-bounds line when he possessed the ball.

“Man, the alertness by Collin Chandler, because he just ate up what I think was a second cut by the guy he was covering,” broadcaster Karl Ravech said. “Look at Collin Chandler right here. He gets inside like a defensive back and while he’s in the air Klavzar finds Boogie Fland. I thought it was Collin Chandler.”

MISSED CALL!!: These #SEC officials just sold #Kentucky out of a win.#Florida clearly steps out of bounds and was given free throws.



A 5 pt game stretched into 8. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/Bewx7Mzg9j — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) March 7, 2026

Quickly, broadcaster Jimmy Dykes noticed where Klavzar’s foot was on the replay. It should have been out of bounds on Florida, resulting in Kentucky basketball down five with 27 seconds left to play.

“He’s out of bounds,” Dykes said. “He was out of bounds and they missed it. That should be Kentucky ball. Klavzar was out of bounds before he made that pass. Watch his foot right there. It’s clearly on (the line). That’s just a swing and a miss by this officiating crew at a crucial, critical time. Eyes have to go to the ground as an official in that situation.”

Dick Vitale chimed in, making sure he had clarity on what had happened. He opened up.

“And he had the foot on the line?” Vitale asked.

No hesitation from Dykes. He answered right away.

“On the line. On the line,” he said. “And Fland keeps making free throws. That’s five straight free throws for Florida and that may have salted this thing away.”

Fland did indeed make both free throws, extending the Florida lead to 82-75. Kentucky would get fouled on a 3-pointer, allowing Denzel Aberdeen to hit two of three to make it a five-point game once more.

But that was as close as it got. Florida finished off the game with free-throw shooting. The Gators won 84-77, sweeping the season series against the Wildcats.