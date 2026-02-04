Anthony Davis is on the move yet again. One year after being moved from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks in the Luka Doncic trade, he’s heading to the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Davis, Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum will be going to the Wizards, while the Mavericks will receive Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, 2 first-round picks and 3 second-rounders, per Charania. The definition of a blockbuster.

Once again, the Mavericks are making a move representing a rebuild instead of a retool or run for the postseason. It’s not hard to see why. Dallas hasn’t been consistent at all this season, leading to a 19-31 record and standing 12th in the Western Conference. No. 1 overall rookie Cooper Flagg has been the bright spot.

After his addition, Davis will leave Dallas only having had played 29 games for the franchise. Throughout the 2025-26 season, he’s been good but not spectacular, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 20 appearances.

Meanwhile, it’s the second gigantic move for the Wizards this season. Last month, four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to Washington for veteran guard C.J. McCollum and Corey Kispert, Charania first reported.

Young spent seven and a half seasons with Atlanta after being selected by the Hawks with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Across 493 games with the organization, the All-NBA guard averaged 25.2 points and 9.8 assists.

The star guard has played in just 10 games this season due to lingering leg injuries. In those 10 games, Young is averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists.

A change of scenery for Young has been expected for most of the season, as the Oklahoma alum was on the second-to-last season of his five-year, $215,159,700 contract that he signed in 2021. The Washington Wizards emerged as his preferred destination this week, and the move was officially made Wednesday night.

Young’s tenure in Atlanta peaked in the 2020-21 season, when the Hawks downed the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 2014-2015 season. They lost in six games to Milwaukee, but Hawks fans were convinced that the organization would stay in the mix to win the conference for years to come.

Since making that run to the ECF, however, Atlanta has made the Playoffs just twice. Both appearances, the Hawks lost in the First Round. Since losing to Milwaukee in the 2021 ECF, Atlanta is just 178-189 overall.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.