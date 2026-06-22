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Rivals Football Recruiting

Elite QB Jake Nawrot returns to Kentucky for his official visit with peer recruiting hat on

Board photo
Greg Smith

National Recruiting Analyst, rivals

@GregSmithRivals6h0members liked this
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