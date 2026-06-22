Elite QB Jake Nawrot returns to Kentucky for his official visit with peer recruiting hat on

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Wiltfong Whiparound: Intel following a big recruiting weekend and new predictions
- ON3 FOOTBALL After three seasons of waiting at Notre Dame, Kenny Minchey is ready to lead Kentucky
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING 'We're coming in with something': Marquis Bryant talks about his plans for Kentucky
- RIVALS BASKETBALL RECRUITING Top-10 prospect Beckham Black discusses where things stand with Duke, UNC, Arkansas, Kentucky, etc.
More Kentucky Wildcats News
RIVALS BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Top-35 prospect Chase Lumpkin breaks down where things stand with Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Georgia, etc.
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Calling My Shot: On Midwest 4-stars, new Big Ten and SEC predictions
WOMEN'S SPORTS
On3's preseason Top 25: #9 Kentucky Wildcats
RIVALS BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Top-5 prospect Reese Alston breaks down where things stand with Texas, Purdue, Louisville, Houston & Kentucky
ON3 FOOTBALL