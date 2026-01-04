Former Gardner Webb transfer EDGE Antonio O’Berry committed to Kentucky out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. O’Berry will have one season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound O’Berry tallied 52 tackles, 10.5 for loss, seven passes defended, 4.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Running Bulldogs in 2025. O’Berry has combined for 9.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss to go along with 69 total tackles in two seasons at Gardner Webb. That includes four total tackles, including a half tackle for loss, and a forced fumble against Georgia Tech in Week 2 of the 2025 season.

O’Berry started his collegiate career at Division II Tiffin in 2021 before transferring to Gardner Webb following the 2023 season.

This report will be updated.