Former Louisville wide receiver Brock Coffman signed with Kentucky out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the program.

Coffman never left his home state when he played for the Cardinals. But now, he’ll go back home, for real this time! Coffman did not register any stats this season, but made his debut against Eastern Kentucky during the 2025 season.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Coffman was a three-star recruit out of Lexington (Ken.) Sayre School, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 18 overall prospect in the state, the No. 245 wide receiver in the class and the No. 1,661 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Kentucky not only landed Coffman on offense, but they bulked up the offensive line. Tegra Tshabola committed to the Wildcats Monday.

Tshabola appeared in 13 games for Ohio State this season, so he’s got a good deal of experience. In total, he played in 43 games for the Buckeyes.

Of course, it took time for Tegra Tshabola to get going in Columbus. The 6-foot-6, 322-pound standout only played in four games during his true freshman season in 2022 before redshirting.

Prior to enrolling at Ohio State, Tegra Tshabola was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 114 overall recruit in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 6 overall player in the state of Ohio, hailing from West Chester (OH) Lakota West.

In high school, Tshabola was named a three-time Division I first-team All-Ohio honoree. He also made the Southwest District Division I all-district first team.