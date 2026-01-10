Former South Alabama defensive lineman Dominic Wiseman committed to Kentucky out of the transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the program.

In 11 games this season, Wiseman had 23 total tackles. He added three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble for the Jaguars.

Wiseman was not ranked coming out of high school, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. he attended Iowa Western Community College before transitioning to Division 1.

Wiseman was not the only defensive player to sign with Kentucky out of the portal. They also added Pittsburgh DB Jesse Anderson. Across two seasons at Pitt, Anderson recorded 11 tackles.

Prior to enrolling at Pittsburgh, Anderson was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,011 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 150-ranked WR in his class and the No. 144 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Cardinal Gibbons.

New head coach Will Stein explained his recruiting philosophy at his introductory press conference. Now that Oregon’s season is done, the former OC is all in on the Wildcats.

“Guys still want to be recruited old school,” Stein said. “You have to know mom, grandma, aunt, coach. You have to be completely entrenched in these people’s lives. When you can do that, you don’t always have to be the highest bidder. If the first conversation is about money, probably not the place for you. Not because lack of it. We have plenty of that here.

“I talked to about 10,000 people at the basketball game, all willing and supportive of the program. I know we have that. But that can’t be the first thing you talk about. I want guys that love football, that want to compete every single day, be the best version of themselves and win.”