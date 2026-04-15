Former Washington guard Zoom Diallo committed to Kentucky out of the NCAA transfer portal, he announced. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Diallo appeared in all 33 of Washington’s games in the 2025-26 season. He logged 29 starts. Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 48.9% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc.

As a true freshman in the 2024-25 campaign, Diallo averaged 11.1 points per contest. While Diallo wasn’t a marksman from deep this past season, he showed significant improvement from his freshman year when he shot 18.2% from downtown. Diallo released a heartfelt statement, along with his transfer announcement.

“Growing up, it was always a dream of mine to play for UW. Being able to wear ‘Washington’ across my chest is something I’ll never take for granted,” Diallo wrote. “I want to thank the University of Washington for the opportunity. I’m thankful for all the memories and relationships I built during my time here. I especially appreciate Coach Sprinkle for believing in me and helping me grow on and off the court.

“To my teammates over the last two years, thank you for everything. The bond we built means a lot to me, and that’s something I’ll carry with me forever. And to the fans and the Seattle community, thank you for always showing love to a hometown kid and sticking with me through the ups and downs. I’m forever grateful, for real.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Diallo played high school basketball at Prolific Prep (WA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 45 overall player and No. 8 point guard in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Kentucky is coming off a 22-14 season under Mark Pope, his second at the helm. The Wildcats made it to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament and will look for a deeper run in 2027.