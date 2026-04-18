Furman transfer Alex Wilkins commits to Kentucky

Former Furman guard Alex Wilkins has committed to Kentucky, On3’s Joe Tipton reports. The transfer guard will have three years of eligibility remaining after a breakout freshman campaign.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 17.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 35 starts for Furman during the 2025-26 season. He did so while shooting 46-percent from the field and just under 33-percent from the 3-point line.

Alex Wilkins went unranked out of high school, arriving at Furman from Brooks School in Massachusetts. It did not take long for everyone to realize he was a real difference-maker in college basketball.

This offseason, he ranked No. 30 in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings and No. 9 among shooting guards. He becomes Kentucky’s highest-ranked transfer addition so far this cycle.

Wilkins becomes the second major backcourt addition for Mark Pope and the Wildcats, following point guard Zoom Diallo. The duo will now test themselves in the SEC, as Kentucky looks to build out the rest of the roster around a strong duo.

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Kentucky has plenty more left to do as it builds the 2026-27 roster, with rotation pieces Trent Noah and Kam Williams set to return, along with reserve center Reece Potter. Malachi Moreno, meanwhile, will test the NBA Draft waters before making his decision official. Redshirt freshman Braydon Hawthorne remains a projected returner but has not made an official announcement on his future.

The only incoming freshman currently committed to the Wildcats is Mason Williams, the son of new assistant coach Mo Williams. He ranks as a three-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings for 2026.

Mark Pope’s team is coming off a 22-14 overall record, including a 10-8 mark against the SEC. The Wildcats’ season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Iowa State after beating Santa Clara in the Round of 64.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.