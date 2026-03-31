Grant Hill calls UConn, Braylon Mullins game-winner 'maybe the new Laettner moment'

In 1992, Grant Hill etched his name into March Madness lore when he threw a pass three-quarters of the court to Christian Laettner, who nailed a buzzer-beating turnaround jumper to boost Duke to an Elite Eight win over Kentucky. For over three decades, the shot has regularly graced NCAA Tournament highlight reels and is widely considered one of the most iconic shots in postseason history.

On Sunday, Hill was involved in another legendary March Madness moment. However, this time, he was commentating the game, instead of playing in it.

With 10 seconds remaining against UConn, Duke had a two-point lead and possession. The Blue Devils inbounded the ball and swung it around the backcourt before it ultimately landed in freshman Cayden Boozer‘s hands.

Boozer attempted to throw the ball into the frontcourt and run out the clock, punching Duke’s ticket to the Final Four. Instead, the ball got tipped and UConn recovered it.

The Blue Devils scrambled, attempting to prevent any Huskies from finding an open look. Alas, when UConn guard Braylon Mullins reeled in a pass 35 feet away from the basket, he didn’t hesitate. Mullins connected on the deep-range 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining.

Duke failed to retaliate and was left shell-shocked when the final horn sounded. Evidently, Grant Hill was equally stunned.

“I’m not sure I have ever been part of as chaotic and thrilling end … This is maybe the new Laettner moment,” Hill told The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. “First of all, it was cool that I was there at both from a selfish standpoint. … That Kentucky game was one thrilling play after another. Back and forth.

“That Kentucky team was certainly worthy of winning. Both teams were magnificent. …This was different because it was an epic closing, an epic shot, but also kind of an epic meltdown.”

The Kentucky-Duke game was a nail-biter from start to finish, but the same can’t be said for UConn’s win over Duke. At one point, the Huskies trailed the Blue Devils by 19 points.

UConn had to claw its way back into the game. While Hill isn’t ready to say Braylon Mullins’ shot was better than Christian Laettner’s, he isn’t ruling it out either.

“They both were incredible,” Hill said. “I really do believe – I won’t say it replaces the Laettner shot, but we’ll be talking about this. There will be documentaries and features on this and on its anniversaries. Most importantly, it helps if UConn goes on to win the championship. Regardless, it is one of the great moments in the history of the tournament.”