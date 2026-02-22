Greg McElroy makes case for Kentucky as sleeper CFP team in 2026

Kentucky entered the Will Stein era this offseason after more than a decade under Mark Stoops. There’s hype surrounding the football program following Stein’s arrival, and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes UK could be a sleeper team for the College Football Playoff in 2026.

McElroy’s prediction is based on three factors: their new head coach, incoming QB Kenny Minchey and a schedule that’s going to “force growth.” He believes there’s a lane for the Wildcats to make the CFP, however, it’s narrow.

“They’re a sleeper because they are starting a new chapter. They’ve moved on from Mark Stoops, they hired Will Stein, the former Oregon OC, as their head coach,” McElroy said. “That in itself is a pretty significant philosophical shift. Stein is viewed through an offensive lens, and Kentucky’s identity under Stoops was defense and toughness and running the football.

“Now, Stein will do all those things too, but it’s going to be a little bit more quarterback friendly. … Can Kentucky maintain all the physicality that they’ve played with over the last few years while modernizing the offense enough to win games that you need to maybe score 30-plus? That’s the big question.”

Kentucky was able to flip Minchey, a former Notre Dame QB and four-star recruit, from Nebraska out of the NCAA transfer portal. All signs point to him being QB1 for Stein’s Wildcats in 2026 after backing up CJ Carr in 2025.

Stein, Minchey and the Wildcats won’t have it easy, though. After opening the season against Youngstown State, Kentucky has consecutive matchups vs. Alabama and Texas A&M in Weeks 2 & 3. They’ll also play LSU, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Florida and Missouri, among others, down the stretch.

“The schedule is brutal, but it’s going to force Kentucky to become real,” McElroy said. “There is no easing your way into this schedule. So, if Stein’s offense can create the same type of efficiency that he created at Oregon, even if it’s not crazy explosive, if Minchey can provide steady quarterback play, that Kentucky might be able to steal a couple games at home and maybe win enough to get to striking distance of the playoff in a 12-team world.”

The expanded CFP format allows teams who otherwise would’ve never received the spotlight a platform to compete for a title. There’s also some margin for error, which could play in UK’s favor if everything pans out.

“You’re not dead with two losses, you can be dangerous with three,” McElroy said. “If those three include some really good wins along the way, and you’re sitting there at 9-3 with a really nice resume, you might have a shot.”