Kentucky guard Jaland Lowe will undergo season-ending surgery after re-injuring his shoulder against Mississippi State on Saturday. UK head coach Mark Pope announced the news on Monday during his weekly radio show.

Pope met with the media earlier in the day where he provided another update on Lowe, noting that the Kentucky guard would meet with doctors later in the day to make a final judgement. At the time, Pope appeared optimistic his point guard would be able to continue playing through injury.

“We just finished a long meeting with Jaland Lowe — a really emotional meeting, actually,” Pope said, via KSR’s Jack Pilgrim. “… We have pushed the envelope on him in every way. … He’s dislocated his shoulder three times now, and every time it’s been with less and less contact. He’s tweaked it in games and tweaked it once in practice to add on top of that.

“We searched, tried every possible reasonable scenario to have him continue on, but just made the wise and right decision today that he’ll go have surgery, and so he’ll be out for the season. It’ll be multiple months — six months, give or take — rehab for him to get back to 100 percent health.”

Pope did have some good news for Lowe — there’s a possibility for Lowe to receive a medical redshirt. However, that’s up in the air as of this writing.

Lowe’s 2025-26 season finished after playing in nine games and making two starts for the Wildcats. In 18.6 minutes per game, Lowe averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds for Kentucky this season.

Losing him for UK is a massive blow to its rotation, as Lowe is the only pure point guard on Pope’s roster this season. Lowe’s presence will be missed by the Wildcats for the rest of the season as Kentucky looks to get past its rough start to the season.

Many have chalked up the Wildcats’ woes to injuries during the early season. Lowe’s nagging shoulder, possible NBA Draft lottery pick Jayden Quaintence missed the first 11 games of the year recovering from an ACL injury from last season and Mo Dioubate has also missed five games in recovery.

Kentucky is currently 10-6 overall which includes a 1-2 record vs. the SEC so far. They’ll now have to prepare for Wednesday night’s road trip to LSU without a point guard, and will have to do that for the rest of the season.