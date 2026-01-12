Jaland Lowe, Jayden Quaintance injury updates: Mark Pope reveals latest on status of Kentucky duo

After only playing for three minutes in Kentucky‘s win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe left the game with a shoulder injury. On Monday, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope provided an update on Lowe’s condition.

“He was in some pain yesterday,” Pope said. “We’re kind of doing consults and I was hoping he would wake up yesterday morning feeling perfect, but he didn’t. We’ll just kind of move forward with that. We have a meeting today at 4 (p.m.) and we’ll maybe see what kind of game plan we can put together. … Jaland Lowe brings something to our team that nobody else else brings.”

Lowe has battled injury issues all season after dislocating his shoulder in a preseason scrimmage. His injury has caused him to miss seven games for the Wildcats this season.

The Pittsburgh transfer is averaging 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 35.8% from the field and 20.8% from beyond the arc this season. If Lowe plays again for Kentucky this season, he will lose his ability to redshirt this year.

Lowe wasn’t the only injured Wildcat on Saturday. Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance didn’t play against Mississippi State due to knee swelling. Quaintance missed Kentucky’s first 11 games this season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last February.

Quaintance debuted in Kentucky’s 78-66 win over St. John‘s, tallying 10 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes of action. However, he hadn’t scored more than five points in a game since. On Monday, Mark Pope also provided an update on Quaintance’s injury status.

“He has progressed. He has made progress, feeling better,” Pope said. “We did some more testing, so that’s an ongoing thing, too, that we’re going to probably figure out more about in the next couple of days as we kind of do consults.”

Quaintance is a projected lottery in the 2026 NBA Draft. Although Kentucky was without two of its top talents on Saturday, the team had one of its best showings of the season.

After a slow start, Kentucky caught fire, outscoring Mississippi State 49-28 in the second half. The Wildcats weren’t afraid to share the wealth, posting a season-high 21 assists. Nobody outshined preseason SEC Player of the Year Otega Oweh, who racked up 22 points.

Kentucky will look to build on its momentum Wednesday when it squares off against LSU at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air live on the SEC Network.