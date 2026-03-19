Ahead of Long Island’s debut in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, head coach Rod Strickland did an interview with TNT and CBS’ Inside March Madness. Afterward, the panel asked Jamal Mashburn about a coaching career, and he had a direct answer when the conversation shifted toward potentially becoming Kentucky’s GM.

Mashburn expressed his appreciation for Strickland, who became a first-round NBA Draft pick at DePaul before playing in the NBA from 1988-2005. Strickland got into coaching after his playing career ended, starting at USF as an assistant and taking over at LIU in 2022. This year, the Sharks made their first NCAA Tournament since 2018.

From there, Adam Lefkoe asked Mashburn when he’d get into coaching, and he said his focus is on “player development,” but only for his son Jamal Mashburn Jr. Then, Jalen Rose asked Mashburn if he’d consider being Kentucky’s general manager. His answer was simple: “I’m good,” though with a smile.

The idea of hiring a general manager has been floating around Kentucky this year amid an up-and-down year for Mark Pope’s group. The program appears ready to bolster its front office, though. On3’s Joe Tipton reported UK is targeting Keegan Brown, who worked for Pope at BYU, to join the staff in a front office-type role.

Pope previously confirmed in December that Kentucky had plans to hire a general manager while speaking with KSR. In fact, during his weekly radio show last month, he said those conversations have taken place on a regular basis, and he acknowledged the amount of programs that have hired someone to such a role.

“That’s been an ongoing conversation for us,” Pope said on The Mark Pope Show. “We’ve had a lot of conversations, trying to find exactly the space that’ll work best for us. As everybody figure this out, that is certainly a direction that some teams have gone with really, incredibly varied levels of success. That’s something that we’re probably having conversations about on a weekly basis.”

General managers have become key parts of the new college sports landscape, particularly in football and basketball. In fact, the top four teams in the KenPom rankings all have GMs or someone in a a comparable position to help with roster construction. They also play key roles in the revenue-sharing era now that schools can directly share up to $20.5 million with athletes – a number that will increase to $21.3 million on July 1.