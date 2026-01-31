Kentucky‘s 80-55 blowout loss to No. 18 Vanderbilt on Tuesday marks the fourth time the Wildcats were beaten by double-digits this season. It continues an up-and-down year for UK in year two under head coach Mark Pope.

Set to take on former head coach John Calipari and his Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Saturday evening, the Wildcats are down in numbers entering an emotionally-charged matchup. Ahead of the game, ESPN’s Jay Bilas explained what’s gone wrong for Kentucky down the stretch this season.

“By any objective standard, Kentucky has been disappointing,” Bilas said on ESPN College GameDay. “They’ve had some injuries that have been really debilitating. That’s been a problem. … But I expected them to be an elite defensive team. They’ve not been that, and that’s been probably the biggest disappointment for Kentucky.”

Kentucky has already lost guards Jaland Lowe and Kam Williams for the season. Star big man Jayden Quaintance has barely been made available after tearing his ACL early in 2025. All three were expected to be major contributors for the Wildcats coming in.

Pope’s Wildcats are giving up 70.8 points per game — the second lowest mark in the SEC. However, when the Wildcats start trailing, it usually snowballs from there. This is especially the case on the road.

“They’ve played eight games away from home, and they’ve been down double-digits in all eight,” Bilas continued. “They’ve been blown out multiple times. They got worked at Louisville, they got blown out against Gonzaga, blown out by Vanderbilt. And they’ve been kind of a Jekyll and Hyde team, and they’ve got to get it together, because this is a stretch run.”

The rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew chimed in as well. Jay Williams noted the $22 million that it took to put this roster together. With UK currently trending as a No. 8 seed, Williams noted the injury issues as a big reason for Kentucky’s woes and doesn’t blame Big Blue Nation for being frustrated with the efforts they’ve seen so far. Andraya Carter said that Arkansas’ pieces are in a much better place than Kentucky’s at the moment.

Calipari’s squad is arguably the hottest in the SEC right now with a 6-2 record against the conference. There is currently 0.5 games separating them from from Texas A&M‘s (6-1) top spot.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN as Mark Pope searches for his signature win of the 2025-26 season.