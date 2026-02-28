Jayden Quaintance's father snaps at Kentucky fans questioning injury, provides update

Kentucky five-star sophomore forward Jayden Quaintance has played in just four of the Wildcats’ 29 games this season due to a nagging knee injury. This has brought upon immense criticism from many Kentucky fans, upset with Quaintance’s lack of play.

Across his four appearances, Quaintance averaged 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks. He made his season debut in Kentucky‘s CBS Sports Classic matchup against No. 22 St. John’s on Dec. 20, and was instrumental in the 78-66 win.

Quaintance’s father, Haminn Quaintance, finally broke his silence on the criticism surrounding his son on Saturday.

“Yall just push any narrative and run with,” Quaintance wrote. “We fought against staff to come back the st Johns game early with only 1 full practice under his belt in a year fought for full minutes not being restricted to 7 against Bellarmine and being able to play his game without the handcuffs on. He had some swelling and was pulled by uk medical staff he has being doing everything to get it out. He dont go out. dont hang out.

“All he do is ice and rehab 24/7 he is just now getting it out. So whatever frustration u think u got from him not playing u can multiply that by a thousand for him. And if any of yall grown ass men got any frustrations with my 18 yr old son who does everything he is supposed to do. come see me im always around and want all the smoke.”

Kentucky is 17-8 in 25 games with Jayden Quaintance this season

Without Quaintance in the lineup this season, Kentucky is 17-8 and seems poised to earn a top-seven seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats dropped both SEC games that Quaintance played in (Alabama and Missouri), then won eight of their next nine conference games from Jan. 10-Feb. 7. Following Kentucky‘s 74-71 win over No. 25 Tennessee on Feb. 7, it lost three consecutive conference games for the first time since 2021. It has bounced back, however, with wins over South Carolina and No. 25 Vanderbilt as the calendar turns over to March.

With just two regular season games remaining, it seems unlikely that Quaintance will return to the court for the Wildcats this season. He is projected a consensus First Round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“He is not ready right now. He’s not ready and, and we’re not gonna roll him out there till he’s 100%. He’s gotta be 100% ready,” Pope said of Quaintance on Feb. 19 “…We haven’t incorporated him back into practice. And so that’s complicated. I don’t know how optimistic I am about that. Like I said, he’s making great progress, but with a guy as explosive as he is, he’s got to be 100% ready. And so we’re working slowly but positively.”