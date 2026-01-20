Jayden Quaintance injury update: Mark Pope reveals Kentucky star's expected status vs Texas

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope revealed on Tuesday that star forward Jayden Quaintance will miss his fourth consecutive game due to knee swelling Wednesday night vs. Texas. The former five-star recruit has played in just four of Kentucky‘s 18 games and is averaging 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks.

Pope, however, did offer a promising update that the staff is ‘super optimistic’ that he would return soon.

Mark Pope says that Jayden Quaintance will NOT play vs. Texas, but they are "super optimistic" he'll be back soon. — KSR (@KSRonX) January 20, 2026

Pope discussed how Kentucky has been impacted by its injuries this season last week, prior to the Wildcats’ miraculous buzzer-beater win over LSU. Along with Quaintance’s lingering knee injury, point guard Jaland Lowe was shut down for the season due to a prolonged shoulder injury.

“It’s been a challenge not unlike every team faces,” Pope said. “So, it’s not a unique challenge in the sense that everyone’s facing it. But it is a challenge in trying to establish an identity. Mostly, because those two pieces are very unique to our team. Jaland Lowe brings something to our team that nobody else brings to our team, and [Jayden Quaintance] brings something to our team that nobody else brings.

“They’re both important parts of it. It’s not like we just move on to the next guy in the same way. We have to retool things and move on to the next guy. That part’s been a challenge, but it’s the same challenge that everyone else faces every single season.”

Kentucky has weathered storm without Jayden Quaintance available

Without Quaintance in the lineup, Kentucky has rattled off three consecutive SEC victories after opening with an 0-2 record for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Following a blowout victory over Mississippi State, Kentucky used two come-from-behind victories to improve to 3-2 in conference play.

The ‘Cats trailed LSU by 16 points (38-22) and won 75-74 last Wednesday, and trailed rival Tennessee by 11 points (42-31) and won 80-78 on Saturday. Both victories came on the road, ripping the hearts out of opposing fans.

Thanks to its three-game win streak, Kentucky has jumped from a No. 10 seed to a No. 8 seed in Joe Lunardi‘s latest Bracketology. The ‘Cats have two prime opportunities to keep on moving up with home games against Texas and Ole Miss on the schedule this week.

Getting Quaintance back for the Ole Miss game would be massive for the program, although holding him out until next Tuesday’s monstrous road matchup against No. 15 Vanderbilt certainly seems more likely.