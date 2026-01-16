Jayden Quaintance injury update: Report reveals Kentucky star's expected status at Tennessee

Kentucky forward Jayden Quaintance is expected to miss Saturday’s game against Tennessee, Field of 68‘s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday.

Quaintance would be missing his second consecutive game with knee swelling. The former five-star recruit has played in just four of Kentucky‘s 17 games and is averaging 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks.

Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance (knee) is not expected to play tomorrow at Tennessee, source told @thefieldof68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 16, 2026

Mark Pope discussed how Kentucky has been impacted by its injuries this season during Monday’s press conference. Along with Quaintance’s lingering knee injury, point guard Jaland Lowe was shut down for the season due to a prolonged shoulder injury.

“It’s been a challenge not unlike every team faces,” Pope said. “So, it’s not a unique challenge in the sense that everyone’s facing it. But, it is a challenge in trying to establish an identity. Mostly, because those two pieces are very unique to our team. Jaland Lowe brings something to our team that nobody else brings to our team, and [Jayden Quaintance] brings something to our team that nobody else brings.

“They’re both important parts of it. It’s not like we just move onto the next guy in the same way. We have to re-tool things and move onto the next guy. That part’s been a challenge, but it’s the same challenge that everyone else faces every single season.”