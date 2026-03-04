Joe Lunardi reacts to 'latest no-show' by Kentucky in loss to Texas A&M

Kentucky was trending up on most NCAA Tournament bracketology projections heading into Tuesday night’s showdown against Texas A&M. Those moves up might be put on hold in a hurry, though.

After the Wildcats raced to an early lead in College Station, the Aggies fought back quickly and raced ahead. And by the time ESPN’s Joe Lunardi was speaking about the game at halftime of Florida‘s contest against Mississippi State, Kentucky trailed by double digits.

As the score flashed on the screen in ESPN studio, Lunardi shook his head. Host Peter Burns couldn’t help but notice and asked Lunardi why he did it.

“It’s because if Kentucky really is a Sweet 16 team, and they thought they were and we all thought they were, you have to show up in a game like that,” Lunardi said. “That is a game that a real NCAA contender wins.”

Kentucky tried to get things going late but ultimately couldn’t come up with enough stops down the stretch to mount a real comeback bid. Texas A&M won 96-85.

It’s not a game that will do significant damage to Kentucky’s overall NCAA Tournament profile. But it does seem to have damaged Lunardi’s impression of the team.

“No disrespect to the Aggies, they were coming off a hard loss and needed to show up tonight,” he said. “But Kentucky is Kentucky and Texas A&M isn’t. And I’m just really surprised at kind of this latest no-show by Big Blue.”

The good news for Kentucky? There’s a chance to bounce back in a major way.

Defending national champion Florida is headed to Rupp Arena and will likely be riding a 10-game winning streak — Florida led Mississippi State by double digits in the second half at the time of this writing. That will be a strong Quadrant 1 opportunity for a Kentucky team that now must avoid another no-show.