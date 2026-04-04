In 2010, John Calipari caused an uproar among Big Blue Nation when he referred to that year’s draft as the “biggest day in the history of Kentucky‘s program.” The proud fanbase was elated to see five of Kentucky’s players selected in the first round of the draft, but was far from happy with Calipari’s word choice.

The moment was an early shockwave that ultimately led to an earth-shattering fallout 14 years later when Calipari left the program for Arkansas. While Calipari has remained gracious when discussing his time at Kentucky, he isn’t willing to back down from the statement that caused chaos all those years ago.

“Look, I am not apologizing for being about kids. I’m not apologizing for 80 players drafted, 50 first-rounders. I’m not apologizing,” Calipari said during an appearance on Barstool Live. “Now, if we win, and I try to convince them winning matters because, anytime we were in a Final Four, I had five or six guys drafted from that team. The year we won it, six guys drafted.

“The No. 1 pick was Anthony Davis. No. 2 pick was Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Never been done in any other sport — one and two. So, winning matters. And I try to tell the kids, it matters now. But, you’re dealing with a new team every year.”

During his Hall-of-Fame career, Calipari has repeatedly asserted he’s “about the kids.” Alas, after Kentucky suffered upset losses in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against St. Peter’s and Oakland, Wildcats fans began to wonder aloud if Calipari’s emphasis on the individual was coming at the cost of the team.

After all, the Wildcats only won one NCAA Tournament game in Calipari’s final five seasons with the program. In contrast, Calipari led Kentucky to 18 NCAA Tournament wins in his first five seasons in Lexington.

The postseason success made it easier for Wildcats diehards to brush off controversial comments. While Big Blue Nation ultimately tired of Calipari, Arkansas fans are seemingly all in on the 67-year-old coach.

It’s difficult to blame them. Arkansas has advanced to the Sweet Sixteen the past two seasons and won the SEC Tournament in March. In Calipari-style, Arkansas is headlined by freshman point guard Darius Acuff Jr., who was the SEC Player and is expected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.

With the No. 2 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle, John Calipari will have no shortage of talent at his disposal again next season. If he’s lucky, he’ll be able to guide Arkansas to its “biggest day” in program history.