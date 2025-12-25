After nearly a year of speculation, Kentucky‘s throwback denim jerseys are officially returning for the Wildcats’ Feb. 7 matchup against SEC rival Tennessee.

The jerseys became of a staple of Kentucky‘s dominant run in the mid-to-late 1990s, which saw it reach three consecutive Final Fours (1996-1998) with two National Championship victories (1996 and 1998). Fans have clamored for the jerseys to return since head coach and former ‘Cat Mark Pope, who was a staple of the 1996 championship team, was hired in April 2024.

“I’m not really allowed to say this, so it’s just between the two of us: I’m working on it,” Pope said nearly one year ago about the denim jerseys. “It’s amazing the red tape that we have to go through to make this happen, but we’re pretty passionate about trying to make that happen. We’ll see what we come up with. It’s definitely on my agenda of things to get accomplished.”

During Pope’s introductory press conference, which saw 24,000 Wildcat fans pack Rupp Arena to welcome him home, he proudly held up his No. 41 denim jersey from the 1996 National Championship season. Now a month into SEC play of his second season in Lexington, the new generation of Kentucky players will don the denim.

Kentucky has rattled off four consecutive wins following 5-4 start

Pope’s second season in charge got off to a bit of a rough start, as Kentucky opened the season with a 5-4 record. Frustration came to a head following the Wildcats’ blowout loss to No. 11 Gonzaga in Nashville, which knocked them out of the AP Top 25 Poll completely. Since that loss however, Kentucky has rattled off four consecutive wins (NC Central, Indiana, No. 22 St. John’s, and Bellarmine) heading into SEC play.

“I think our response (to the slow start) has been good,” Pope said following Kentucky‘s win over Bellarmine. “I think our response to not being who we wanted to be, and I think our response has been good. And so it gives you confidence as a coach, when things don’t go right and guys respond the way you want them to in the long run. I think that’s pretty powerful. So I think it gives us high hopes moving forward as we move into this gauntlet SEC league play. Just can’t wait to get there.”

Kentucky opens SEC play at No. 14 Alabama on Jan. 3, in what will be a homecoming game for transfer forward Mouhamed Dioubate. The denim jerseys will be worn in the Wildcats’ rivalry game against No. 19 Tennessee on Feb. 7, which will be their fourth-to-last home game of the season.