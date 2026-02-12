Kentucky announces scheduling changes to weekend series vs. UNC Greensboro due to weather

Kentucky‘s opening series against UNC Greensboro will be condensed into just two days, due to projected weather in the area. The school announced the news on Thursday morning.

The Wildcats’ season opener against the Spartans remains at 4 p.m. on Friday, but Sunday’s game has been moved to a Saturday doubleheader. Game one on Valentine’s Day will start at 1 p.m. ET. The second game will begin 45 minutes after the first game of the day.

Both games will remain nine innings.

🚨🚨 Adjustment to this weekend’s schedule: due to projected weather on Sunday we now will play a Valentine’s Day doubleheader on Saturday.



Game 1 will start at 1 pm ET and Game 2 will begin 45 after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be 9 innings. pic.twitter.com/JnpmvhR7Qu — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 12, 2026

On Wednesday, Kentucky announced its starting rotation for the series against UNC Greensboro. The list is as follows:

Friday: RHP Jaxon Jelkin (0-0, 3.41 ERA, 46 K, 10 BB, 34.1 IP in 2024)

Saturday (G1): LHP Ben Cleaver (6-3, 3.25 ERA, 92 K, 30 BB, 83.0 IP in 2025)

Saturday (G2): RHP Nate Harris (5-2, 4.25 ERA, 45 K, 26 BB, 59.1 IP in 2025)

Kentucky is seeking return to Omaha for second time this season

Jelkin, who missed the entirety of the 2025 season, will take the mound in a game that counts for the first time since March 30, 2024 (pitched for Houston). His return to live game action is highly anticipated, as he was named a top-three senior in college baseball by Perfect Game. For the second time in his career, he will serve as the Opening Day starter for his program.

Following Jelkin is junior left-hander Ben Cleaver and sophomore right-hander Nate Harris, who made up 2/3 of Kentucky‘s rotation last season. Cleaver, who was tabbed as a Preseason All-SEC selection, posted a 3.36 ERA (seventh best in SEC) with 92 strikeouts (12th best in SEC) last season. He is expected to make the leap as one of the best arms in the conference this season.

Nate Harris was a pleasant surprise as well last season, posting a 4.25 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 13 starts. He was named one of the top-100 sophomores in the sport this season by Perfect Game.

Under head coach Nick Mingione, who is entering his 10th season at the helm, Kentucky is 6-3 in season openers. Across nine seasons, Mingione has led the Wildcats to a 295-192 record with three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Kentucky advanced to the Baton Rouge Super Regional in 2023, made an appearance in the Men’s College World Series for the first time ever in 2024, and fell just short in the Clemson Regional last season.

Returning key offensive contributors such as Preseason All-SEC First Team SS Tyler Bell, 2B Luke Lawrence, 1B Hudson Brown, OF Carson Hansen, and DH Ryan Schwartz, to go along with a talented pitching staff, Kentucky is seeking a return to Omaha.