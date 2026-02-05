Two days before Kentucky men’s basketball channels the 1996 national championship team by wearing denim uniforms, the Wildcats have collaborated with Nike and alum Devin Booker to unveil the Nike Book Chapter 2 ‘Must Be the Denim.’ Kentucky players will be wearing these shoes during Saturday’s game against Tennessee.

“Channeling the denim uniforms work by Book’s alma mater during their 1996 season, the Book 2 ‘It Must Be the Denim’ celebrates the 30th anniversary of an iconic jersey in college hoops history,” a sign erected in UK’s Gatton Student Center reads. “Don’t worry, plenty of denim floods the upper of the shoe, while white and blue accents roar Kentucky Wildcats dominance. Sharpened with a new traction system that’s honed to handle every cut needed on the hardwood.”

Introducing the new Nike Book Chapter 2 "Must Be the Denim" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SicZzwaWR2 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 5, 2026

It was announced on Christmas Day that the Wildcats would be bringing back its denim uniforms for one game only. Head coach Mark Pope, who was the captain of the 1996 championship team, said that he had been working on getting this done for over a year.

“Well, I was trying to push it earlier in the season, but you would be surprised at how complicated it is to roll something out like this,” Pope said at the time. “There are, like, a thousand different pieces. Huge kudos to (UK Associate Director of Equipment) Mark Evans and the whole crew at Nike for getting this to come to pass.”

It wasn’t known that the Wildcats would get a matching sneaker to go with it until now. See below as the Kentucky men’s basketball team receiver their pairs on Thursday.

Luckily for fans, they’ll also be made available to locals with an an exclusive UK launch of the Nike Book 2 “Must Be The Denim” Saturday at the Downtown Studio in Lexington. They’re available on a first come, first serve basis.

Fans are still waiting to see what the actual uniforms look like. However, UK has been releasing apparel in connection with the uniforms. Rally House released items including t-shirts and hoodies that range in price from $35 to $80 that may give fans a sneak peak on what to expect the uniforms to look like.

Big Blue Nation won’t have to wait long for the full reveal, however. Kentucky takes on Tennessee inside Rupp Arena Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air live on ESPN.

The Wildcats won the first meeting against the Volunteers last month after a miraculous comeback that saw Kentucky rally back from a 17-point deficit to win 80-78 in Knoxville. Since that game, Kentucky is 4-1 while Tennessee has won their last four since playing the Wildcats.