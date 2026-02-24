Kentucky head coach Mark Pope has been issued a public reprimand and a $25,000 fine for comments he made about SEC officiating. The comments followed the Wildcats’ 75-74 loss to Auburn Saturday night.

The comments were made in reference to a costly Collin Chandler foul with 14 seconds remaining in regulation. On an inbounds play with Kentucky leading 74-73, Chandler pushed off on Auburn defender Kevin Overton and was called for a costly offensive foul.

This resulted in Auburn getting the ball, which ended with the Tigers making the game-winning shot. Pope commented on the play following the game, saying that he felt the refereeing felt “super personal.”

Kentucky coach Mark Pope has been issued a public reprimand and fined $25,000 by the SEC for post-game conduct and comments related to officiating after the Wildcats’ game against Auburn, per the league. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 24, 2026

“Well, we’re not allowed to talk about the referees. But you guys saw it, and I think sometimes it’s just super personal. So, I’m not allowed to comment on the referees and I won’t comment on the referees,” Pope said. “It’s unfortunate. It’s just unfortunate. It didn’t cost us the game because we’re in control of the game, but we’ll find ways to go win.”

As soon as the press conference concluded, however, Pope loudly criticized officiating. He did so while claiming to speak towards Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart.

“Mitch, if those MFers try to fine me, they can’t,” he said. “I didn’t say a word about how they cheated us.”

With the loss, Kentucky has now lost three consecutive SEC games (first time since 2020-21 season). Prior to the skid, the Wildcats had won eight of their last nine conference games and jumped back into the AP Poll Top 25 Rankings.

Mark Pope committed multiple SEC violations with postgame tirade

“The comments violated SEC Bylaw 10.5.3 (Sportsmanship) and the SEC Commissioner’s Regulation regarding Public Criticism of Officials, which prohibit coaches, student-athletes and institutional staff from publicly criticizing officials or disclosing officiating-related communications,” the SEC’s release said.

SEC Bylaw 10.5.3 Sportsmanship. Coaches, players and support personnel shall refrain from all public criticism of officials, which shall include making public any specific communications with the Conference office and/or officiating coordinators related to officiating.

SEC Commissioner’s Regulation. Public Criticism of Officials. Public criticism of officials or the Conference officiating program is prohibited. This broad prohibition applies to comments or statements made by any coach, student-athlete, or other institutional staff member to the media or on social media. Examples of public criticism of the officiating include but are not limited to:

a. Criticism of Officiating-Related Decisions. Comments regarding the quality of officiating, calls or no calls, missed calls or no-calls, the Conference’s officiating department and assignment process, an officiating crew, or an individual official.

b. Public Disclosure of Officiating-Related Communications. Publicly divulging officiating related communications, including communications with officials, the Conference office, or the Conference coordinator of officials.

c. Accusations of Bias. Accusing an official of acting with bias or questioning the integrity of an official or the Conference officiating program.

d. Social Media. Posting on social media negative or derogatory statements, or sharing other content on social media (e.g., a graphic or meme), regarding the officiating or an official including, but not limited to, (i) responding to or repurposing prohibited officiating-related content, or (ii) “liking,” or expressing support for or otherwise drawing attention to, prohibited officiating-related content.

e. Implied or Indirect Criticism. Implied or indirect criticism of the officials or the Conference officiating program, or similar innuendos, constitute a violation of this regulation.