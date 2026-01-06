Kentucky cornerback Nasir Addison is withdrawing from NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

