Kentucky defensive back DJ Waller Jr. plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He just finished up his junior season for the Wildcats.

Waller Jr. played high school football at Chaney (Youngstown, OH), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 681 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

He originally committed to Michigan, where the defensive back played in 2023. Waller Jr. has spent the past two seasons in Lexington, though. Over the course of his collegiate career, he’s amassed 25 total tackles and three passes defensed.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days. It’ll span Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA announced. Additionally, players have 15 days to enter the portal, but they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter.

More on the Kentucky Wildcats, NCAA Transfer Portal

Waller Jr. is the second Kentucky defender in as many days to make his intentions known. Defensive lineman Javeon Campbell announced he’ll enter the NCAA transfer portal via social media on Tuesday afternoon, posting a lengthy statement.

Campbell was one of the top-rated recruits for the Wildcats in his class. He redshirted during the 2025 season.

“I want to start by thanking the University of Kentucky, my coaches, teammates, support staff and the entire Big Blue Nation for everything over the past chapter of my career,” Campbell wrote on Instagram. “Wearing Kentucky across my chest has been an honor, and I’m grateful for the opportunities, relationships, and lessons this program has given me.”

While he didn’t make much of an impact in his lone year at Kentucky, Javeon Campbell figures to be a highly sought-after player in the transfer portal. He has loads of potential given his size and athleticism.

“After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal to pursue a new opportunity that best fits my growth both on and off the field,” Campbell wrote. “This decision wasn’t easy, and it comes with nothing but respect and appreciation for this program. Kentucky helped shape me into the player and person I am today, and I will always be thankful for that.”

Prior to enrolling at Kentucky, Javeon Campbell was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 325 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was ranked as the No. 31 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 5 overall player in the state of Kentucky, hailing from Frankfort (KY) Western Hills.