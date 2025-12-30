Kentucky defensive lineman Javeon Campbell announced he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. He did so on social media on Tuesday afternoon, posting a lengthy statement.

Campbell was one of the top-rated recruits for the Wildcats in his class. He redshirted during the 2025 season.

“I want to start by thanking the University of Kentucky, my coaches, teammates, support staff and the entire Big Blue Nation for everything over the past chapter of my career,” Campbell wrote on Instagram. “Wearing Kentucky across my chest has been an honor, and I’m grateful for the opportunities, relationships, and lessons this program has given me.”

While he didn’t make much of an impact in his lone year at Kentucky, Javeon Campbell figures to be a highly sought after player in the transfer portal. He has loads of potential given his size and athleticism.

Checking in at 6 foot 5, 246 pounds, Campbell has some position versatility. He picked Kentucky over Alabama, Auburn and Miami, among other programs pursuing him, during the recruiting process.

“After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal to pursue a new opportunity that best fits my growth both on and off the field,” Campbell wrote. “This decision wasn’t easy, and it comes with nothing but respect and appreciation for this program. Kentucky helped shape me into the player and person I am today, and I will always be thankful for that.”

Prior to enrolling at Kentucky, Javeon Campbell was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 325 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was ranked as the No. 31 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 5 overall player in the state of Kentucky, hailing from Frankfort (KY) Western Hills.