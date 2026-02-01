Benny Snell Jr. is gearing up for his first season with the UFL’s Louisville Kings. Before the season begins, however, the Kentucky great received a heart-warming gift from a member of Big Blue Nation.

Snell was taking part in a meet and greet when a young girl approached him with a home-made Valentines Day card asking Snell to be her Valentine. It had a photo of the two of them from Snell’s Kentucky days on the front, and a message on the inside. His reaction is priceless.

This is why we do it. 💚 pic.twitter.com/kawO5weuUk — Louisville Kings (@UFLKings) January 31, 2026

Snell got out of his chair as he quickly recognized her. He went around the table to give her a hug before reading the card aloud. She called him a catch and that he’ll always have them running back to him. “Wow,” was all the Kentucky legend could say when heading back to his seat.

He was doing the meet and greet alongside Lynn Bowden Jr., who played alongside Snell at UK in the late 2010s. Bowden’s Kentucky legacy, like Snell’s, is synonymous with some of the most successful years in the Mark Stoops era, as well as the most exciting. The same can be said about Snell.

Now, both have been awarded a chance to represent the Bluegrass on the gridiron one more time. Both are set to play for the Louisville Kings after being selected by the club in the UFL Draft earlier this month.

Both Snell and Bowden spent time in the NFL after leaving Kentucky. Snell was a fourth-round pick in 2019 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s go on to finish his time in the NFL 18 yards shy of 1,000 yards in four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He scored seven touchdowns during that stretch with a 3.6 yards per carry average.

For Bowden, he kept to the wide receiver position during his brief NFL stint after playing just about every position on offense for UK except for offensive line. He was a third-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders but played his rookie season for the Miami Dolphins. Bowden was last seen in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints in 2023.

Now, both are looking to prove themselves on the field once again. They get their opportunity beginning March 27 when the Kings’ regular season begins at home vs. the Birmingham Stallions.