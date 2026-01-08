Despite an eight-point lead with 4:37 to go, Kentucky fell to Missouri at Rupp Arena in Wednesday’s SEC home opener. As time ticked away, the fans made their voices heard.

Boos rained down from the stands as Big Blue Nation reacted to the end of Wednesday’s game. Mizzou called a timeout with 4:34 left, and from that point on, outscored Kentucky 15-2. That helped the Tigers get the 73-68 victory in Lexington to improve to 12-3 on the year, including 2-0 in SEC play.

For UK, it’s the sixth loss of the season and the second in SEC play. It’s also the Wildcats’ first loss in an SEC home opener in 13 years, and the fans reacted accordingly.

MISSOURI'S FIRST WIN IN RUPP ARENA IN PROGRAM HISTORY‼️ @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/rPcX3vaeEM — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 8, 2026

Otega Oweh was a bright spot for Kentucky on Wednesday, dropping 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three-point territory. He was the only Wildcat in double figures as UK shot 43.1% from the field, including 7-of-18 from downtown.

On the Missouri side, Mark Mitchell led the way with 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 6-of-7 from the free throw line. Jayden Stone also had 20 points, and Anthony Robinson narrowly missed out on a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. The Mizzou offense was efficient, getting 20 assists on 29 made field goals while shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Missouri took a one-point lead into halftime against Kentucky, but the Wildcats appeared to find their stride out of the break. They went up by as many as eight points, which came with 4:37 to go, and had a 6-0 run right before that time.

From there, though, Missouri rattled off seven straight points before Brandon Garrison hit a jumper with 2:17 to go. That proved to be Kentucky’s last made field goal of the game as Mizzou scored the final eight points, capping the game-sealing 15-2 run.

Kentucky has now lost its last two games after entering conference play on a five-game winning streak. The Wildcats fell to Alabama 89-74 in the SEC opener over the weekend, and frustration continues to mount around BBN through Mark Pope’s second season as head coach.

UK will now stay at home this weekend as Mississippi State comes to town. Tip-off for that game is set for Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.