On Friday, Kentucky trailed Vanderbilt 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Wildcats had two outs and the bases loaded when outfielder Braxton Van Cleaver stepped up to the plate. Three pitches later, Van Cleave crushed a ball over the right-field fence for a walk-off grand slam.

Van Cleave is a true freshman this season. The home run was the first of his career. Check out the astounding moment below.

DID WE JUST SEE THAT?????!!!!



FRESHMAN @Braxton_VC WITH A WALK-OFF, TWO OUT GRAND SLAM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



VICTORY, KENTUCKY!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DNB7NrzEby — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 18, 2026

Van Cleave didn’t take his time trotting around the bases. Instead, the first-year Wildcats moved quickly, rushing to stomp on home plate and celebrate with his teammates. The hundreds of fans in the ball park didn’t hesitate to rain down their approval, either.

It’s a pivotal win for the Wildcats, who have ended up on the wrong end of their last four SEC series. Kentucky entered the outing with a 7-8 record in conference play. The Wildcats were sitting at 10th place in the SEC standings.

To add to the drama, Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione was ejected from the game Friday in the fourth inning. Following the Wildcats’ comeback victory, Mingione shared his perspective of Braxton Van Cleave’s heroic grand slam.

“Kentucky HC Nick Mingione, who was ejected in the 4th inning tonight, said he didn’t get to see Braxton Van Cleave’s walk-off grand slam to beat Vanderbilt in real time,” On3’s Jeff Drummond wrote on X. “He was watching on his phone in the clubhouse, and there was a delay. He just heard the crowd go wild and knew something good happened.”

Before his grand slam on Friday, Van Cleave had recorded one hit this season on 22 at-bats. Van Cleave is from Arlington, Texas. He missed his senior season with an injury but had received Preseason All-America honors.

Perfect Game ranked Van Cleave the No. 273 overall player in the Class of 2025, No. 59 outfielder and No. 25 player from Texas. Perhaps Van Cleave’s grand slam will be the spark Kentucky needs as it continues its three-game series against Vanderbilt this weekend.