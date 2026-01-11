Kentucky guard Jaland Lowe re-injures shoulder, heads to locker room vs. Miss State

Kentucky point guard Jaland Lowe re-injured his shoulder early in the first half against Mississippi State Saturday night and headed straight for the locker room. He was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game early in the second half.

Lowe, who has dealt with the injury all season long, was playing in his ninth game of the season. He made his first start of the year on Wednesday against Missouri. The Pitt transfer has missed seven games this season due to the nagging shoulder injury.

“It’s the best it can be,” Lowe said about his shoulder prior to Kentucky‘s game on Wednesday. “Just with where we’re at right now, with different mishaps and still trying to play with everything. But it’s feeling really good. I just hate wearing a brace, that’s all I can say.”

Lowe previously exited Kentucky‘s game against St. John’s on Dec. 20 after re-injuring the shoulder early in the first half. He returned to that game and was key to the Wildcats’ 78-66 win over Rick Pitino and the Red Storm, scoring 13 points.

In what has been an extremely difficult season for Kentucky, so far, Lowe has been one of its most important players. In 20.5 minutes per game, Lowe is averaging 9.0 points and 2.8 assists. The Wildcats desperately need a win Saturday night to avoid falling to 0-3 in SEC play for the first time since the 1973-74 season.

“Well, I believe everything is correctable — even the shots, even making shots, I think that’s correctable,” head coach Mark Pope said following the loss to Missouri. “I think that’s actually, that’s part of our responsibility, also. I think all four and a half minutes are correctable.”

“It was everything, actually. It was so much misfortune. It was so much stuff in our wheelhouse that we inexplicably didn’t execute the way we normally do. It was some poor communication. It was some poor internalization of the scout. It was some missed shots. It was some coaching error. It was all of those things that led to that just terrible, terrible four and a half minutes.”

Kentucky currently sits at a No. 9 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology.