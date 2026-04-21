Every step Mark Pope makes in the NCAA transfer portal is being closely watched by Big Blue Nation. Pope is facing a massive offseason, needing to put together a roster worthy of competing at the highest level. Many Kentucky fans thought they had one entering the ’25-26 campaign, only to fall a little short. The seat is certainly heating up for Pope.

Especially after missing out on a few players in recent times. Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman is just the latest, who committed to St. John’s on Monday night. A little extra salt in the wound by watching Freeman opt to play for former Kentucky head coach Rick Pitino.

Now, Matt Jones of On3 | Rivals’ KSR has called out Pope and his staff. “Mismanagement” was the term used after they “passed” on Colorado‘s Sebastian Rancik with the thought of getting Freeman. Instead, neither will play in Lexington next season.

“Kentucky essentially passed on Rancik because they were sure they were getting Freeman,” Jones said via X. “They got neither. Mismanagement by a staff that insisted they didn’t need a GM. Fairly impossible to defend.”

If there is any silver lining on the Rancik situation, he will not spend next year in the SEC. Florida State was the school to win out for him. Both FSU and UK received visits during the process, with the Wildcats hosting second. Freeman entering the equation made the decision process a lot easier for Rancik, apparently.

As things stand, Kentucky currently has two players committed out of the portal. Both of them are guards. Zoom Diallo comes via Washington, while Furman‘s Alex Wilkins should accompany him in the backcourt. There is still a ton of work to be done before the roster is finalized. A big high school recruitment is also pending, as Five-Star+ prospect Tyran Stokes is still uncommitted. Kansas is considered the main competition there. Either way, Kentucky has plenty of holes — and big ones — to fill through the portal.

Based on the report from Jones, Pope does not appear to be doing a good job handling the responsibility. Pressure will continue to mount on him in the coming days and weeks, needing to lock down a few targets.

“I am a big believer that you don’t judge the Portal process until it’s over,” Jones said in a follow up tweet. “But Pope has to upgrade the roster significantly in the next couple of weeks.”