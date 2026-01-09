Kentucky offensive tackle Darrin Strey has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his freshman season with the Wildcats.

Strey played high school football at Paw Paw (Paw Paw, MI), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 351 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Strey is the 20th Kentucky player to make his intentions known regarding the portal. Some fascinating prospects who were his former teammates have made plans to enter or have already do so as well, like Quaysheed Scott and Hardley Gilmore. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on Kentucky, 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Florida safety Jordan Castell has committed to Kentucky out of the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. He will arrive in Lexington with a wealth of SEC experience.

Castell picked Kentucky over LSU and Ole Miss. He visited Ole Miss on Jan. 4 and was set to visit LSU on Jan. 8, but he committed before taking the visit to see the Tigers.

Castell is one of the SEC’s most experienced defensive backs. He’s been a contributor at Florida from Day 1, starting games even as a true freshman in 2023. He has logged 34 consecutive starts.

In that span, Castell has recorded 168 tackles, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, and one sack. He is around the ball quite a bit.

Prior to enrolling at Florida, Castell was a highly coveted prospect. He checked in as a four-star recruit and the No. 236 overall player in the nation in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 17 safety in the class and the No. 46 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Winter Garden (FL) West Orange.

In high school, Castell was invited to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game. He racked up 121 tackles (87 solo) in his career, averaging 3.5 per game, with 2.0 sacks and eight interceptions.