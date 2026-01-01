Kentucky redshirt freshman quarterback Cutter Boley plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong report. Boley was named to the 2025 SEC All-Freshman Team.

The Hodgenville, KY native opened the season as Zach Calzada‘s backup, but assumed starting duties after Calzada suffered an injury in Kentucky‘s second game of the season against Ole Miss on Sept. 6. Boley played in 11 of 12 games this season, passing for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

With the redshirt freshman leading the offense, the Wildcats averaged 22.9 points per game and compiled a 4-6 record. After opening the season with a 1-1 record however, its 5-7 record was not good enough to clinch bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year. Following another missed postseason, Kentucky parted ways with long-time head coach Mark Stoops and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

As a freshman in 2024, Boley played sparingly as starting quarterback Brock Vandagriff dealt with lingering injuries. Across two seasons in Lexington, the Lexington Christian Academy alum completed 63.3% of passes for 2,498 yards and 17 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. He also recorded two more rushing scores on the ground.

Last Wednesday, newly hired offensive coordinator Joe Sloan (who was formerly at LSU) spoke highly of Boley. However, it appears as if Sloan will not get the chance to coach the Kentucky kid.

“Cutter and I have been around each other every day. Excited to work with him,” Sloan said during his introduction. “I love what he did there at the end of the year. I think he’s got a great future. He’s been great. I recruited him out of high school. We’ve had a longstanding relationship. Fantastic kid, tough, and really talented, so it’s been really great.”

With Boley departing, Kentucky will now attempt to reel in its eighth starting quarterback (Will Levis, Kaiya Sheron, Destin Wade, Devin Leary, Brock Vandagriff, Cutter Boley, and Zach Calzada) in the past six seasons.

Prior to enrolling at Kentucky, Cutter Boley was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 389 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 25 quarterback in his class and the No. 3 overall player from the state of Kentucky.

