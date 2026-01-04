Kentucky running back Jamarion Wilcox plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He spent three seasons at Kentucky, but didn’t see any action in the 2025 campaign.

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Wilcox made 12 appearances and four starts. He boasted a team-high 590 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries. Additionally, he recorded seven catches for 24 yards.

Wilcox didn’t see any action as a true freshman in 2023 and ultimately redshirted. Wilcox didn’t play this past season as he battled legal issues off the field.

According to the Kentucky Kernel, Wilcox was arrested on Sept. 26, 2025, and charged with first-degree sexual abuse. Wilcox was reportedly taken to Fayette County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $5,000.

Wilcox waived his right to a hearing and agreed to a three-year interpersonal protective order (IPO), per the Kernel. The IPO reportedly restricts Wilcox from going within 500 feet of the alleged victim or her residence.

Additionally, Wilcox was reportedly banned from all contact with the alleged victim, including through social media or other electronic means.

Jamarion Wilcox played high school football at South Paulding (GA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 597 overall player and No. 42 running back in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Wilcox is the 16th Kentucky player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The Wildcats are experiencing significant roster turnovers as new head coach Will Stein revamps the team’s roster ahead of his debut campaign at the helm.

Kentucky hired the Oregon offensive coordinator on Dec. 1, after firing longtime head coach Mark Stoops in late November. Stein is completing the season with Oregon, which is in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Alas, he’s excited to usher in a new era at Kentucky.

“The vision is simple: it’s to win,” Stein said at his introductory press conference. “I didn’t come here to be average, to be mediocre. I came here to win and win championships. I’ve won at every single level that I’ve been at: high school, college. Now the goal is to win here.

“Not to win five years down the road, 10 years down the road. Do it now. The way you do that is you work, right? Success is not free. Rent is due every damn day that we’re here. We’re going to work to get that done to make Big Blue Nation proud and make our players proud and do it the right way.”

