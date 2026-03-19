Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart is stepping down from his position this summer. Instead, he will serve as the school’s executive in residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative at a base salary of $950,000 a year through 2030.

Many Kentucky fans questioned the salary of Barnhart’s new position, especially in an age when schools are always in need of more NIL funds. On Thursday, Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones revealed the response UK spokesperson Jay Blanton sent him after inquiring about Barnhart’s new position/salary.

“His compensation is in line with what comparable institutions have paid for similar transitions — and the role itself is more robust, more accountable, and more critical to the university’s mission,” Blanton wrote, per Jones. “Importantly, this does not detract from the Athletics Department’s capacity in any way.

“In June, the UK Board of Trustees authorized an internal university loan of up to $110 million for athletics to invest in facilities and future growth as well as up $31 million in operational funds for athletics. The idea is to help ensure our success and the standards of excellence our fans expect. We are investing in the success of UK Athletics more than ever before because it is so crucial to UK and our mission to advance Kentucky.”

Blanton previously said the school’s Barnhart’s new position didn’t require approval from the school’s board of trustees. He further clarified that University of Kentucky president Eli Capilouto had sole authority to create the position.

Barnhart’s salary will come from the athletics budget, not the school’s general fund. As Kentucky’s athletic director since 2002, Barnhart is the longest-serving AD in the SEC.

During his tenure, Barnhart has hired head coaches John Calipari, Mark Stoops, Mark Pope and Will Stein, among others. Blanton emphasized that Barnhart deserves his new role due to his accomplishments while at the helm of UK athletics.

“Mitch Barnhart is the most successful athletics director in UK history, from six national championships to historic levels of academic performance among our students,” Blanton wrote. “His long-term contract always contemplated a role at the university and that he would be compensated by Athletics after he stepped down as AD. And that contract has always been public.

“What has changed is clarity and purpose. Rather than a vague, undefined post‑AD role, Mitch now has a clearly structured position that allows him to deliver real impact: co‑leading a university‑wide initiative to strengthen Kentucky’s workforce, specifically by growing and supporting the sports‑related workforce in our state. Few people in the country are better positioned to do that work than Mitch, given his decades of leadership, national reputation and contacts, and deep understanding of the industry.”