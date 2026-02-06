Nearly two months after they were first announced to be returning for Kentucky‘s game against Tennessee on Feb. 7, the denim jerseys have officially arrived.

The jerseys became of a staple of Kentucky‘s dominant run in the mid-to-late 1990s, which saw it reach three consecutive Final Fours (1996-1998) with two National Championship victories (1996 and 1998). Fans have clamored for the jerseys to return since head coach and former ‘Cat Mark Pope, who was a staple of the 1996 championship team, was hired in April 2024.

“I’m not really allowed to say this, so it’s just between the two of us: I’m working on it,” Pope said nearly one year ago about the denim jerseys. “It’s amazing the red tape that we have to go through to make this happen, but we’re pretty passionate about trying to make that happen. We’ll see what we come up with. It’s definitely on my agenda of things to get accomplished.”

During Pope’s introductory press conference, which saw 24,000 Wildcat fans pack Rupp Arena to welcome him home, he proudly held up his No. 41 denim jersey from the 1996 National Championship season. Now 10 games into SEC play in his second season in Lexington, the new generation of Kentucky players will don the denim.

Kentucky has won seven of its last eight games heading into Tennessee clash

Kentucky opened the season with a disappointing 9-6 record, but has since won seven of its last eight games in SEC play. This includes resume building victories over No. 24 Tennessee in Knoxville and No. 15 Arkansas in Fayetteville. It won its fourth consecutive home game against Oklahoma Wednesday night and will look to turn that into a five-game win streak on Saturday against the Volunteers.

“I’m super proud of our guys,” Pope said following the win over Oklahoma on Wednesday. “Really proud of the effort. Really proud of (Brandon Garrison) for stepping up and being great. Otega (Oweh) continues to play at an elite level. We got contributions from everybody.”

Following the Wildcats’ disastrous 94-59 loss to Gonzaga on Dec. 5, it appeared as if all hope for a successful season would be lost. Mark Pope‘s team, however, kept on fighting and has put itself in a solid spot to earn a bye in the SEC Tournament with eight games to go. Along with this, the ‘Cats have completely jumped off the bubble and sit as a projected No. 7 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology.