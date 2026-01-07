Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Cameron Miller is entering the Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Cameron Miller played his high school football at Winslow Township in Atco, New Jersey. He had been a three-star recruit in the Class of 2025. He had been the 479th-ranked player overall and the 71st-ranked wide receiver in that recruiting cycle. He initially chose to go to Kentucky over offers from schools like Wisconsin, Penn State, and Georgia.

In 2025, the only season that Miller spent with Kentucky, he played in eight games for the Wildcats. During that time, he snagged 13 receptions for 141 yards. That’s 10.8 yards per reception. A good athlete, he would also record a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble.

As a team, Kentucky had a difficult 2025 season. The Wildcats finished 5-7. For head coach Mark Stoops it was his 13th season overall and his second in a row missing out on a bowl game. It would also be the last season for Stoops at Kentucky. The Wildcats saw a coaching change following the season. In his place, Kentucky brought in Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, a former Louisville quarterback, to be their next head coach.

As is often the case with a coaching change, Kentucky has been undergoing some major changes to the roster through the Transfer Portal. Kentucky currently has the 51st-ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings. That includes 18 players transferring out and 11 coming into the program.

Now that Cameron Miller has exited the program, Kentucky has five wide receivers from last year’s team that have entered their names into the Transfer Portal. On the flip side, no receivers have currently committed to transferring into the program, but there is an expectation the Wildcats do make it back.

This story will be updated.