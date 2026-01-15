With just 1.6 seconds to go in Wednesday’s game against LSU, Kentucky needed a home run. The ‘Cats got it when Malachi Moreno drilled the jumper as time expired to stun the Tigers and complete a thrilling comeback.

Pablo Tampa missed two free throws with 1.6 seconds left, and Otega Oweh’s rebound allowed Mark Pope to call his final timeout. But Kentucky had to go the length of the court during that time with the home-run play with Collin Chandler inbounding.

It worked. Chandler found Moreno, who went up and over the LSU defender to catch the pass. He had enough time to catch and shoot, and his jump shot hit as the buzzer sounded. That sent Kentucky to a wild 75-74 win in Baton Rouge.

MALACHI MORENO WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FOR KENTUCKY ON AN INCREDIBLE PLAY 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/PbMYEgkywz — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 15, 2026

Kentucky got off to a rough start to Wednesday’s game, making just one field goal through the first 9:44 as LSU jumped out to a 19-6 lead. The Tigers then headed into the locker room up 38-22, appearing to be in full control.

After halftime, though, Kentucky found its groove. The Wildcats went 17 of 26 from the field, including 8-of-11 from three-point territory, as they mounted a comeback. In fact, UK only had two leads prior to Moreno’s game-winning shot – each by one point.

At the 19:22-mark of the second half, LSU went up 40-22 over Kentucky. From that point on, the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 53-34, including a 15-8 run to get back in the game.

Oweh led all scorers with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting as he took on a crucial role for Kentucky. He also pulled down four rebounds and got to the free throw line 10 times. His rebound on Tampa’s missed free throw helped set up Moreno’s final shot.

Denzel Aberdeen also had a strong showing with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting while adding four assists. Malachi Moreno ended the night with 10 points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

Wednesday’s comeback victory marks Kentucky’s second straight after dropping its first two conference games of the year. UK is now 11-6 overall and 2-2 in SEC play heading into a matchup against Tennessee in Knoxville this weekend.

As for LSU, it was an opportunity to pick up its first conference victory of the year. With the loss, the Tigers are now 12-5 overall and 0-4 in SEC action as they get ready to take on Missouri on Saturday. Prior to SEC play, LSU’s lone loss came to No. 19 Texas Tech.