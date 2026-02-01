Mark Pope addresses string of technical fouls against Kentucky, defends spirit

Kentucky defeated No. 15 Arkansas 85-77 on the road on Saturday. The Wildcats led for the majority of the matchup, but Arkansas was briefly able to take the lead during the second half after three technical fouls were called on UK in less than a minute’s span.

After the game, head coach Mark Pope said he’d like to have clean those technical fouls up and for his team to have a bit more discipline in those moments. However, the ‘Cats were able to keep their composure, and Pope credited his team for their fight and determination to win.

“Even with the three techs happening back to back to back, I felt like it was coming from exactly the right place in our team,” Pope said. “That we are searching for that core of like, fight, and undaunted competitive spirit, and it just overflowed a tiny bit, but we felt right. We felt right.

“You know, the techs were after really extraordinarily competitive plays. And so we definitely have to be a little more disciplined, but actually, the gym felt good at that point. It felt like, man, these guys are here to fight. So yes, we can clean up a little bit, but I wouldn’t trade the heart of it for anything. We’ve just got to be just a tiny bit more disciplined.”

The technical fouls were called on Brandon Garrison, Mo Dioubate and finally, even Mark Pope got T’d up during the stretch. Kentucky went from leading by five to trailing by a point during the 38-second stretch.

From that point, the Wildcats outscored the Razorbacks 33-24 over the final 13:25 of regulation to earn the eight-point victory. Otega Oweh played 38 minutes and logged a game-high 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists during the win.

Collin Chandler, Malachi Moreno and Denzel Aberdeen all finished the game in double figures as well. Trent Noah, who is getting additional minutes after injuries to both Jaland Lowe and Kam Williams, played 19 minutes and logged nine points and seven rebounds as well.

Kentucky will return to Rupp Arena for a Wednesday night matchup against Oklahoma. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET and will air live on ESPN2. It’ll be the only time UK matches up with the Sooners during the regular season.