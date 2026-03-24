Mark Pope finds himself facing a ton of pressure from the outside. Kentucky got bounced from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in blowout fashion to Iowa State. Some in Big Blue Nation are not too thrilled with Pope and want a change made. But for now, Pope will remain in Lexington for his third season in charge.

In fact, Pope says progress is being made following his first two years. He laid out as such on Monday, doing so while comparing his time at Kentucky to the final four years of John Calipari. Pope’s main points revolved around Kentucky having a better winning percentage while playing a tougher schedule.

“If you take the four years before we got here and compare them to the two years since we’ve been here, we actually have a higher winner percentage,” Pope said. ” … Barely but we have a better winning percentage. That’s with all these injuries. In the last two years, we’ve played the hardest strength of schedule in a two-year period in the history of Kentucky basketball. So, not only did we win at a slightly better rate than the previous four years but we played a schedule that was rated 13.55 average in the last two years, compared to the four years previous at a 8.76. That’s in the realm of almost 70% more difficult schedule.”

Pope continued on, mentioning how Kentucky has fared better in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. Once again, his comparison was the closing stretch of Calipari’s tenure. You can check out the full thing here.

Here is Pope’s 4 minute monologue comparing his last 2 years with Calipari’s last 4 years



He clearly came with lots of numbers he wanted to share to showcase how he believes they have improved pic.twitter.com/3OGLWAlseu — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 23, 2026

Kentucky fans would still argue results have not been good enough. The Wildcats went to the SEC Tournament this year as the nine-seed and played on Wednesday for the first time since the conference expanded. The NCAA Tournament selection committee put UK in the field as a seven-seed, beating Santa Clara before running into Iowa State in the second round. Not the position Kentucky wants or expects to be in after a ton of preseason expectations.

Numbers are numbers, though — at least to Pope. Progress is being made in Pope’s eyes, something he hopes to build upon for the 2026-2027 season.

“We haven’t met our goals, clearly,” Pope said. “But we are making progress. I bring that up because — I think, at times, everybody says, ‘This is the worst it’s ever been.’ It’s not. We’re actually making positive progress by the numbers.”