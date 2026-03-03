Mark Pope releases statement on retirement of Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart

It was announced on Tuesday that Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, the longest-tenured Athletic Director in the Southeastern Conference, will be retiring in June.

Barnhart, the 10th AD in the University’s history, has served in the position since 2002. He previously served as AD at Oregon State (1998-2002). He is in his 24th and final year of his tenure.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, who Barnhart hired to succeed former head coach John Calipari in April 2024, released a statement on Barnhart’s retirement Tuesday afternoon.

“Words alone can’t express how grateful I am for Mitch Barnhart,” Pope wrote. “For his faith, friendship and leadership at Kentucky, and for the impact he’s had across college athletics, which has been transformational. For sure I’m sad to see him step away at year’s end, but incredibly thankful for his service and glad he’s sticking around on campus. Time to make these next few weeks an even more special time together.”

Across his almost two seasons at Kentucky, the former National Champion has led the Wildcats to a 41-22 (18-14) record with a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Mitch Barnhart will remain at Kentucky following retirement as Athletic Director

Following his retirement as Kentucky athletics director on Tuesday, Mitch Barnhart will move into a new role as an Executive in Residence, UK announced. His contract details have also been revealed.

Barnhart signed an amended contract March 2 which states he will begin his new role July 1, 2026, according to a publicly available copy of his deal. He will receive $950,000 per year as a base salary while also maintaining benefits in his original contract such as his health insurance and country club membership.

In addition, the term of Barnhart’s deal changed with the amendment. His contract now runs through Aug. 31, 2030.

Additionally, Barnhart is due to receive 10 tickets for each Kentucky home football, men’s basketball and baseball game – all at no additional charge – “through his and his wife’s lifetime,” per the deal. He would also receive access to Club C at Rupp Arena.

As Kentucky’s Executive in Residence, Barnhart will work closely with leaders of UK’s Sport and Work Initiative, which is “a transdisciplinary and collaborative approach to the study and promotion of sports,” his contract reads. He will report to UK’s president and provost.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.