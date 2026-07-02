Milan Momcilovic reveals reaction to Kentucky commitment: 'My social media grew tremendously'

If there is one thing Big Blue Nation will do, it’s support one of their own. Milan Momcilovic found that out in a big way after committing to Kentucky. A recruitment many in Lexington were on the edge of their seats for, the former Iowa State star ended up a Wildcat. So, they repaid him by adding a few extra zeros to his social media following.

“When I committed, I think it was, really, the first big thing,” Momcilovic said. “My social media grew tremendously. Obviously, I like that, more followers. So, I thought that was really cool. I’m on Twitter a little bit so I see some of the things they have to say. It’s a really big fanbase.”

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Momcilovic is up to 14,400 followers on X, while his Instagram is even higher. There, the number is about to surpass 40,000. You have to imagine that once he officially suits up for Kentucky, and fans gain even more exposure to him, the followers will continue to trickle in.

Social media or no social media, Momcilovic should turn into a fan favorite at Kentucky. His play on the court will help him out in a big way. Last season at Iowa State, he averaged 16.9 points per game while shooting 50.6% from the field.

More than anything, his three-point percentage stands out. Momcilovic was top in all of college basketball in the statistic at 48.7%.

So, the fit at Kentucky makes a lot of sense. Head coach Mark Pope has to be salivating about getting Momcilovic into his system. Summer practices are already underway, attempting to figure out exactly how things will operate. By November, everyone is hoping Momcilovic is ready to roll and help UK win games.

More on Milan Momcilovic, commitment to Kentucky

Momcilovic finished the NCAA transfer portal cycle as the No. 3 player to enter, per the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. Only Louisville‘s Flora Budinga and Duke‘s John Blackwell were higher than him.

Kentucky will be pretty happy with having Momcilovic, though. Especially when Louisville was considered the other option for him.

There was no guarantee he would even be playing college basketball during the 2026-2027 season. He opted to enter the NBA Draft and, at the very least, get more information on where he stands. After going through the process, Momcilovic returned to school.